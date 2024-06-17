Hong Kong airport runway temporarily closed after Atlas Air plane’s tyre burst

Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has resumed dual-runway operations after reopening the North Runway (07L/25R) at 15:45 on June 17, 2024.

The runway had been closed due to an Atlas Air freighter experiencing a tyre burst and hydraulic system failure upon landing at 07:12, which led to an emergency response involving cargo offloading and tyre replacement. The runway closure lasted from 06:00 to 15:45, during which HKIA managed 315 flights, with 186 delays.

Travellers are advised to check HKIA’s website or airline information for updates. HKIA will require a detailed report from the airline and the Civil Aviation Department regarding the incident.