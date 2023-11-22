Air traffic continues to grow at Hong Kong International Airport in October

In October 2023, Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) saw substantial growth in air traffic. Passengers reached 3.8 million, soaring four times higher compared to the same period last year, while flight movements doubled to 26,265. All passenger segments, particularly travel to/from Southeast Asia, Mainland China, and Japan, experienced significant increases.

Cargo throughput also surged by 12.1%, reaching 393,000 tonnes. Key trading regions in Europe, North America, and the Middle East drove the notable increases in exports and transshipments.

For the year’s first ten months, passenger volume skyrocketed to 31.4 million, flight movements nearly doubled to 218,370, and cargo volume slightly increased by 0.1% to 3.5 million tonnes compared to the same period in 2022.

On a rolling 12-month basis, passenger volume reached 34 million, flight movements surged by 78.7%, and cargo throughput decreased slightly by 5.6% to 4.2 million tonnes compared to the prior comparable period.

Moreover, HKIA received accolades, winning the “Cargo Airport of the Year – Asia Pacific” and “Air Cargo Technology Provider of the Year” titles at the Payload Asia Awards. These awards acknowledge HKIA’s commitment to enhancing cargo capabilities through innovative initiatives like the HKIA Cargo Data Platform, advanced cold chain facilities, and automation technology, including driverless tractors for cargo delivery.

Cissy Chan, Executive Director of AAHK, highlighted their ongoing efforts to upgrade services and facilities to strengthen HKIA’s global standing as a leading cargo airport.