The suspension of passenger air services from the United Kingdom to Finland will continue until 11 January 2021

Based on a statement made by THL, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, Traficom has decided to continue the suspension of passenger air services from the United Kingdom to Finland until 11 January 2021, says Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Traficom in its announcement. According to the statement that Traficom received from THL, the temporary suspension of passenger air services is, at this moment, an appropriate measure for preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

Based on THL’s statement, Traficom has decided to extend the suspension of passenger air services from the United Kingdom to Finland until 11 January 2021 11:59 a.m. According to an earlier decision made by Traficom, the suspension was to be in effect from 21 December 2020 noon until 4 January 2021 11:59 a.m.

If you have booked a flight that gets cancelled because of this suspension, please contact your airline.

31.12.2020 at 15:51