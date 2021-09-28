The construction of Finland’s largest hotel starts at Helsinki Airport

LAK Real Estate will start the construction of the largest hotel in Finland. Construction work will start in October 2021, and the hotel is expected to open right next to terminal 2 in 2024. The complex, operated by Nordic Choice Hotels, will provide a total of more than 700 rooms under two different brands.

The hotel complex will be opened in the heart of the renewed Helsinki Airport in 2024, and it is the largest hotel project in Finland with the total investment expected to be over 120 MEUR.

The hotel will become an important part of the airport city, combining flexible and diverse services for the different needs of residents, businesses, and tourists alike. The 13-storey hotel has direct access to terminal 2 and the airport train station.

“It is really exciting to take forward the development of such a large and significant hotel project with a superior location. The hotel will serve not only tourists but also all businesses operating at Aviapolis, the fastest growing business district in Finland with over 2,000 national and international companies next to the Helsinki Airport. We strongly believe in the role of Helsinki Airport as an important strategic point in global tourism”, says Ilkka Pitkänen, CEO of LAK Real Estate.

Nordic Choice Hotels has been selected as the operator of the hotel complex and will introduce its two different concepts at Helsinki Airport. In the future, the five restaurants, as well as spa and gym facilities, serve the needs of the visitors. In addition, the hotel will be equipped with extensive meeting and conference facilities of high quality and a rooftop sky bar, open to all visitors.

”It feels fantastic that we are now taking the next step in the construction of the two terminal hotels at the airport. This will give airport visitors new opportunities to tailor their accommodation or create a conference experience that exceeds expectations. I look forward to the double hotel opening in 2024”, says Nordic Choice Hotel’s owner Petter A Stordalen.

Sustainability has been a key factor from the beginning of the project planning. LEED Gold certification will be pursued, and the construction site is aiming for a 70% waste recovery rate. The main designer of the project is SARC Architects, and Skanska is the contractor.

Source: LAK Real Estate press release, September 27, 2021