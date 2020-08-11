Ryanair, first new air carrier at Helsinki Airport since the beginning of the pandemic, started Vienna-Helsinki route



The first Ryanair flight to Helsinki Airport arrived from Vienna on Thursday, August 6. The new air carrier was warmly welcomed with a water salute.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ryanair postponed the route opening from its original date in spring 2020. The newly opened route strengthens flight connections from Finland to Central Europe. It also increases the number of flights from Finland to Vienna and enables travelling to Austria according to current restrictions.

The effects of the coronavirus have been massive, causing a collapse in flight and passenger numbers also at Finavia’s airports. Because travel restrictions have gradually been lifted, air carriers and passengers are returning to Helsinki Airport according to current restrictions. Finavia’s Vice President, Sale and Route Development Petri Vuori is glad that air carriers can continue their operations regarding routes that were postponed in the spring.

“Opening new routes is always a very positive thing for Finland. A new route opening and a new air carrier which operates to Helsinki has an extremely important meaning for us. We hope that the coronavirus situation in the world improves, which makes it possible to end the current travel restrictions. We are doing our very best and constantly working to secure health safety at our airports so that air carriers and passengers feel safe when travelling via our airports”, says Petri Vuori.

The new Vienna-Helsinki route will be operated three times a week. The flights are operated by Lauda. Ryanair bought Laudamotion GmbH in 2019.

7.8.2020 at 09:13