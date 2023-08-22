New centralised baggage claim hall’s completion brings Helsinki Airport’s development programme close to the finishing line

Helsinki Airport’s development programme by Finavia is nearing completion, aimed at enhancing the passenger travel experience. As part of this 10-year initiative, Finavia has finished modernising baggage logistics to ensure smoother travel operations. Both departure and arrival baggage systems, equipment, and facilities have been upgraded.

The main objective was to accelerate and streamline baggage handling for airlines, ground handling companies, and passengers. Departing baggage capacity has increased by 50%, and a centralised baggage claim hall has been established for arrivals.

The reformation has automated much of the baggage route from check-in to cargo hold, resulting in the ability to handle almost 15,000 bags per hour. The baggage handling centre’s capacity has significantly risen, with over 10,000 square meters added, more than three kilometres of increased baggage lines, and expanded Baggage Hotel storage.

A central feature of this development is the newly completed centralised baggage claim hall at Helsinki Airport. This expansive hall includes ten baggage carousels and two special baggage lines. By consolidating inbound baggage handling, airlines and ground handling become more efficient, and passengers experience easier travel with all baggage claims in one central location.

Finavia’s efforts have gained international recognition, with Helsinki Airport receiving the Airport Council International (ACI) award for best European airport in 2023 for its operational efficiency and successful integration of two terminals into a single centralised terminal.

Overall, the Helsinki Airport Development Programme has introduced various technological innovations and improvements to enhance baggage flow. The use of new technology and digital methods has facilitated ground handling operations, ensuring swift and reliable baggage transportation between the plane and the terminal.