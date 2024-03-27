More than 140 international routes from Finavia airports this summer

Finavia airports are set to offer over 140 international routes in the summer of 2024, including new and returning favourites.

Helsinki Airport will see around 130 international routes, along with daily flights to domestic destinations. Finnair will expand its long-haul routes, including flights to Nagoya, Japan, and various destinations in the United States and Asia. European destinations from Helsinki Airport will also increase, with Finnair adding routes to Wroc?aw, Poland, and resuming flights to Tartu, Estonia, among others. Norwegian and Ryanair are introducing new routes from Helsinki Airport to destinations such as Sofia, Bulgaria, and Dubrovnik, Croatia.

Additionally, other Finnish airports will see expanded international offerings, with Oulu Airport continuing its year-round route to Munich and new routes opening from Tampere-Pirkkala Airport and Turku Airport. Vaasa Airport will offer increased connections to Stockholm through SAS.

Finavia aims to enhance travel options and connectivity for passengers across Finland and beyond.