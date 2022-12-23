Helsinki Airport’s new terminal receives an international Prix Versailles 2022 award for architecture and design

The new Helsinki Airport terminal, built by Finavia, has received an award in the internationally prestigious Prix Versailles 2022 architecture and design competition.

“We are delighted to have won the award and proud that Finnish architecture and design are valued around the world. Helsinki Airport is Finland’s calling card and a showcase for the country’s expertise and innovations,” says Henri Hansson, Finavia’s Senior Vice President.

Hansson says that the design and implementation of Helsinki Airport’s new terminal was guided by Finnishness and sustainable choices. Attention has been paid to domestic materials, energy-saving solutions and reducing the carbon footprint of construction.

“We wanted to make Helsinki Airport a place that represents the best aspects of being Finnish. The airport is a passenger’s first experience of a new country and, for transit passengers, sometimes even the only one.”

The main award in the Airports category of the Prix Versailles 2022 architecture competition went to Los Angeles International Airport. Helsinki Airport received a special prize for interior design. Thessaloniki Airport was awarded a special prize for exterior design.

The internationally prestigious Prix Versailles architecture competition is held annually. This is the first time a Finnish project has won an award in the competition. This year, the jury emphasised innovation, creativity, reflections of local heritage and ecological efficiency. The awards were announced at UNESCO’s Headquarters in Paris on 19 December 2022.

The most eye-catching element of the new terminal is the beautiful wooden ceiling, which has charmed people both in Finland and abroad. One of the inspirations for the ceiling’s wavy form was Tapio Wirkkala’s Ultima Thule sculpture, which is made of aircraft plywood.

“The interior architecture of the airport was inspired by Finnish nature. It is visible in the spectacular ceiling of the entrance to small details around the airport, one example of which is the Luoto stone arrangement.”

The terminal extension was carried out by an alliance created by Finavia. The terminal extension and the new entrance to the airport were designed by ALA Architects. The traffic arrangements and the P1/P2 parking hall were designed by Arkkitehtitoimisto HKP Oy. The alliance group for the terminal extension also included Ramboll Finland and SRV as the main contractor. This year alone, the terminal has won multiple awards for impressive terminal design and high-quality data modelling, among other things.