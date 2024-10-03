Helsinki Airport resolves baggage distribution system malfunction after some passengers left without luggage

A technical issue that disrupted the handling of departing baggage at Helsinki Airport on the morning of October 3, 2024, has been resolved. The malfunction, which affected baggage processing from 04:00 to 09:30, caused delays and resulted in some flights departing without all checked baggage. By 10:00, normal check-in and baggage handling operations were restored.

Finavia, Helsinki Airport’s operator, swiftly implemented a backup system to manage some of the baggage, minimising disruptions. The delayed baggage is now being processed and delivered to passengers by the airlines. Finavia apologised for the inconvenience caused and emphasised their commitment to managing the situation according to EU regulations.

Helsinki Airport’s baggage system has a capacity of 14,800 bags per hour, spanning a 28,000 square metre facility with 15 kilometres of baggage lines and 12,000 square metres of baggage claim area.