Helsinki Airport launches new baggage handling system – luggage storage for 1000 bags and more capacity for baggage handling



Helsinki Airport’s new, more efficient baggage handling system is being launched in phases during 2019 and 2020.

Helsinki Airport is growing and preparing to serve up to 30 million passengers annually in the future. By modernising the baggage handling system, the airport prepares for the growing stream of bags between check-in and plane.

The airport’s new luggage system is bigger and will help increase throughput and quality.

Three up-to-date cargo luggage X-rays, which can inspect up to 3,300 bags more per hour. New space for a luggage storage area that has room for one thousand more bags. A conveyer belt that reaches a staggering 15 kilometres in length. New ramps, baggage carousels and transfer feeders. All in all, 10,000 squares more space,” explains Joni Pekkanen, Finavia’s Service Manager of Security Services at Helsinki Airport.

The new system is being launched in phases over the course of 2019 and 2020 and is part of Finavia’s one-billion-euro investment programme to expand and develop Helsinki Airport.

Towards more agile peak hours

With the new system, baggage handling will become up to 130% more efficient at Helsinki Airport.

“Peak hours, meaning the morning hours between 05:00 and 08:00 and the afternoon hours between 14:00 and 17:00, are by far the busiest at the airport. We have more passengers at that time and, naturally, more bags. An updated, more agile system is especially valuable during peak hours.

The new system makes changing flights easier, too. Helsinki Airport’s extended baggage handling system includes a brand–new luggage storage area in which an automated system stores bags during layovers.“

Top-notch luggage delivery

The new luggage system ensures that the delivery of luggage will continue to be top-notch at Helsinki Airport.

“Those who have travelled a lot appreciate and value reliable luggage handling while travelling. Reliable delivery of every passenger’s luggage is a top priority at Helsinki Airport. We make sure that luggage is handled swiftly, with care, and that bags travel on the same plane as the traveller,” says Pekkanen.

When the entire luggage logistics chain between check-in and plane is efficient and reliable, planes take off and land on time.

19.12.2019 at 09:00