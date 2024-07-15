Helsinki Airport expands Schengen Area lounges to meet rising demand

Helsinki Airport’s lounge space in the Schengen area will double.

New and renovated lounges aim to enhance passenger experience.

Swissport and Finnair are opening and upgrading lounge facilities.

Total lounge space at the airport will reach 6,000 square metres.

Helsinki Airport is significantly expanding its lounge facilities in the Schengen gate area to accommodate the growing demand for comfortable and pleasant travel experiences. The expansion includes a new Aspire lounge by Swissport at gate 22 and renovations to the existing Aspire lounge at gate 27, reopening in 2025.

Finnair has also added a new two-section lounge near gate 21, increasing lounge space by 1,500 square metres with 440 seats. The airport’s total lounge space will reach 6,000 square metres, providing enhanced services for both leisure and business travellers.

List of Lounges at Helsinki Airport

Aspire lounge, gate 13, Schengen

Aspire lounge, gate 22, Schengen (opens at the turn of the year 2024–2025)

Aspire lounge, gate 27, Schengen (renewed in spring 2025)

Finnair lounge, near gate 21, (3rd floor, access by escalator or elevator), Schengen

Finnair lounge, gate 52, non-Schengen

Plaza Premium lounge, gate 40, non-Schengen