Fatal accident during aircraft maintenance at Helsinki-Vantaa airport under investigation

A tragic accident at Helsinki-Vantaa Airport on Saturday morning resulted in the death of an Aviator Finland employee during aircraft maintenance. The incident occurred around 05:00 on a restricted staging pad when the worker was trapped between an aircraft and a service vehicle used to empty the plane’s lavatory.

Police Commissioner Olavi Merihaara described the accident as rare, noting that airport environments are typically highly secure with strict safety protocols. Although no crime is suspected, authorities are investigating the incident as a possible case of causing death and endangering road safety.

Finnair confirmed that the aircraft involved was being repositioned for maintenance after arriving from Tokyo.