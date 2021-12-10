Helsinki airport expects severe weather conditions (freezing drizzle) between 10 and 12 December

Freezing drizzle is expected in Southern Finland on Friday and Saturday, December 10-12, 2021. Challenging weather will cause delays in air traffic. Some airlines have cancelled flights.

“We ask passengers to be prepared for delays and to follow airlines’ communication concerning the situation,” the airport authorities (Finavia) announced.

Finnair has released a travel updatefor its customers.

“Airlines and ground handling companies are prepared for the upcoming weather conditions and they will do everything they can to ensure efficient baggage handling and de-icing processes,” Finavia added in their statement.

Finavia is co-operating with all airlines and other companies at Helsinki Airport to ensure smooth travelling and good runway conditions. According to the forecast, wind conditions will be challenging. Fintraffic (Air Traffic Control) can limit the number of aircraft landings which will cause more delays and effect departures.

Check all Helsinki Airport arriving and departing flight here.