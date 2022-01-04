Challenging weather conditions affect air traffic at Helsinki Airport on 4-5 January 2022

According to the weather forecast, rain, freezing drizzle and snow is expected in Southern Finland on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 4-5. Passengers should be prepared for delays and follow airlines’ communication concerning the situation.

Effects on air traffic

Fintraffic (Air Traffic Control) can limit the number of aircraft landings which will cause more delays and affect departures. There can also be changes in the use of the runways.

Airlines and ground handling companies are prepared for the upcoming weather conditions and they will do everything they can to ensure efficient baggage handling and de-icing processes.

Finavia is responsible of the winter maintenance of Helsinki Airport’s runways and has increased the number of staff and maintenance machinery to ensure smooth travelling and good runway conditions.