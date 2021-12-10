Air traffic to and from Helsinki Airport has been halted for a few hours

Air traffic at Helsinki Airport has been halted at 22:00 today due to exceptionally bad weather conditions.

Apron, runways and taxiways are extremely slippery, and both arriving and departing flights have been interrupted for a few hours until Saturday 01:20.

Arriving flights are diverted to other airports. Departing flights stay grounded and will be delayed. Some flights will be cancelled.

Passengers, meeters and greeters get more information from their own airline.

Real-time flight status data is available at Helsinki Airport’s web site.

This information will be updated.

Article published 10.12.2021 at 22:51