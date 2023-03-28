Hartford’s Bradley International Airport welcomes back non-stop daily Aer Lingus flights from Dublin

This week, Bradley International Airport (BDL), New England’s second-largest airport, welcomes back direct flights from Dublin on Aer Lingus. The daily Aer Lingus flight marks a milestone for Bradley International Airport as Aer Lingus will operate the only direct service from Europe to Hartford, Connecticut.

Aer Lingus resumed its daily flights to Hartford from March 26th, 2022 until the end of October. The airline had paused its flights to Hartford since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions that were imposed across the globe. However, the airline is now ready to resume its flights to the Bradley International Airport.

Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., Connecticut Airport Authority Executive Director said: “We are thrilled to welcome back the non-stop daily Aer Lingus service between Dublin Airport and Bradley International Airport. This service strengthens our connectivity to Europe and provides travellers with a seamless travel experience to reach Connecticut, which is home to globally recognized businesses and world-renowned tourist attractions.“

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus CEO said: “After more than two years it’s great to be back flying back to Hartford. Our daily flights, from and through Dublin, will bring travellers from Ireland, the UK and Europe into the centre of Connecticut which is home to global businesses and recognised as the insurance capital of the world.

As the only European airline operating out of Hartford, we also offer a unique service to US passengers, flying them directly on our non-stop service to Dublin, and through our Dublin hub, connecting them onwards to the most popular UK and European destinations.”

Passengers travelling from Dublin will enjoy the ease of going through US pre-clearance, which allows for a smooth and stress-free arrival at Bradley International Airport. The flight takes seven and a half hours to travel from Dublin and approximately six hours to return, providing a convenient option for passengers travelling between Ireland and Connecticut. Connecticut’s location between New York City and Boston is also a major advantage for travellers. Bradley International Airport is located just a short drive from both cities, making it an attractive option for travellers who want to visit multiple destinations during their trip.

Bradley International Airport has undergone extensive renovations in recent years and now features a range of modern amenities for travellers. From comfortable seating areas and charging stations to restaurants and shops, the airport offers everything you need to make your travel experience more enjoyable. The airport is also home to an on-site transit hub which offers convenient parking and car rental services. In the future, the facility will also include a dedicated area to receive high-frequency buses connecting the airport to the C Trail line and regional bus services. In the meantime, ground transportation services are available at their existing location, outside of the main terminal.

28.03.23