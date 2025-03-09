Hamburg Airport paralyzed as ver.di calls sudden strike on Sunday; major disruptions expected on March 10

Passengers flying to or from Hamburg Airport today, March 9, 2025, are facing severe travel disruptions as the United Services Trade Union (ver.di) unexpectedly called for an immediate strike by aircraft handling staff. The strike, which was not pre-announced, has resulted in a complete shutdown of both departures and arrivals at the airport for the entire day.

Hamburg Airport issued a statement urging passengers to contact their airlines and refrain from traveling to the airport, as all flights scheduled for today have been canceled due to the strike action.

Further disruptions are anticipated for Monday, March 10, as ver.di has extended its strike action to additional airport operations. Along with aircraft handling services, passenger security checks will also be affected, making departures from Hamburg impossible for the day. While arriving flights may still operate, passengers should prepare for potential delays and cancellations.

The strike in Hamburg is part of a broader wave of industrial action impacting major German airports. As previously reported, ver.di had already announced a nationwide strike for March 10, affecting nearly all major German airports, including Frankfurt, Munich, Berlin Brandenburg, Düsseldorf, Stuttgart, and Cologne/Bonn. The union is demanding an 8% wage increase—or a minimum raise of €350 per month—along with additional benefits, including increased bonuses, extra days off, and greater scheduling flexibility.

Today’s unexpected strike in Hamburg adds to the mounting tension between the union and airport operators. Ver.di has stated that these actions are necessary due to a lack of progress in ongoing negotiations. “We regret the inconvenience caused to travelers, but without pressure, there will be no movement in the talks,” the union reiterated.

Passengers scheduled to fly from Hamburg today or tomorrow are advised to check with their airlines for alternative arrangements. Authorities urge travelers not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed as operational.