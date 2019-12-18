Munich Airport subsidiary AeroGround is granted a licence for aircraft handling at Hamburg Airport

AeroGround Flughafen München GmbH, Munich Airport’s subsidiary responsible for aircraft and baggage handling, has been awarded one of the two licences to provide ground handling services at Hamburg Airport. As a result, AeroGround can begin providing ramp-side ground handling services there starting in August 2020. The license has been granted for a seven-year term.

Christian Stoschek, the managing director of AeroGround, said: “We are delighted to be accredited at Hamburg Airport. We see this as an affirmation of the work we do at our other locations in Munich and Berlin. Expanding our business activities to Hamburg Airport is a key step toward positioning AeroGround as one of the leading ground handling providers in the German-speaking countries.”