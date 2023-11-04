Armed man breaks into Hamburg Airport, hostage situation suspected, halting all air traffic

All air traffic at Hamburg airport has come to a halt as an armed man forcibly entered the airport grounds with his car, leading Hamburg police to suspect a hostage situation.

Reports suggest that the man’s children might be in the car, as his wife had previously reported a potential child abduction. The police have confirmed the presence of at least one child with the man.

The incident occurred just after 20:00, with the man allegedly firing shots into the air, throwing burning bottles, and starting fires near the airport. Consequently, the airport is being evacuated, and air traffic has been suspended, affecting 27 flights, including arrivals from Malaga and Lisbon. Some flights are being diverted, and others have been cancelled.

