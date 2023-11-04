Armed man breaks into Hamburg Airport, hostage situation suspected, halting all air traffic

All air traffic at Hamburg airport has come to a halt as an armed man forcibly entered the airport grounds with his car, leading Hamburg police to suspect a hostage situation.

Reports suggest that the man’s children might be in the car, as his wife had previously reported a potential child abduction. The police have confirmed the presence of at least one child with the man.

The incident occurred just after 20:00, with the man allegedly firing shots into the air, throwing burning bottles, and starting fires near the airport. Consequently, the airport is being evacuated, and air traffic has been suspended, affecting 27 flights, including arrivals from Malaga and Lisbon. Some flights are being diverted, and others have been cancelled.

Aufgrund einer polizeilichen Maßnahme auf dem Vorfeld des Hamburger Flughafens finden am heutigen 4. November keine Starts und Landungen mehr statt. Alle betroffenen Passagiere wenden sich bitte direkt an die Fluggesellschaft. pic.twitter.com/qGPe9OYmI0 — Hamburg Airport ? (@HamburgAirport) November 4, 2023

Gunman at Germany's Hamburg Airport set fires on the tarmac, fired at least 2 shots into the air before parking his car underneath a plane – Bild pic.twitter.com/aeGI4TdvOP — BNO News (@BNONews) November 4, 2023

?Currently, an armed individual has breached the security barrier at Hamburg Airport, leading to the suspension of air traffic. ? Both state and federal police forces have been deployed in response to the situation. Follow and keep updated. pic.twitter.com/MPgAEG9sic — HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) November 4, 2023

Update from Hamburg police: "According to findings, a car got onto the apron of the @HamburgAirport

around 8 p.m. There are at least 2 people in the vehicle, including a child. We continue to assume a hostage situation. The situation is stable." https://t.co/AhSoO8uSI5 — RadarBox (@RadarBoxCom) November 4, 2023