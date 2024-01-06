13.6 million passengers for Hamburg Airport in 2023 (78% of pre-Covid 2019 level)

Hamburg Airport witnessed a significant rise in passenger traffic in 2023, reaching approximately 13.6 million passengers, marking a 22% increase compared to the previous year. The aircraft load factor also exceeded pre-pandemic levels, reaching 80%, signalling a steady recovery in the aviation sector. This surge was primarily fuelled by increased demand for holiday travel, with private trips constituting nearly 80% of flights.

The strong demand extended beyond the typical summer peak, leading to record-breaking figures in October. Despite this positive trend, the airport remains approximately 22% below its 2019 passenger levels. The increased demand saw a rise in the number of aircraft movements, with airlines deploying larger planes to accommodate more passengers per flight.

Christian Kunsch, CEO of Hamburg Airport, expressed optimism for 2024, forecasting a further increase to 14.3 million passengers. He emphasised the airport’s commitment to sustainable air travel and highlighted the addition of new routes, reflecting a positive trajectory for the airport and passengers seeking expanded travel opportunities.