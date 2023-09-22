Unattended bag stops outgoing traffic for 90 minutes at Gothenburg Airport

Terminal at Landvetter was cordoned off for a suspected dangerous object

The old domestic terminal at Gothenburg Landvetter Airport was blocked off for a couple of hours on Friday after staff discovered an abandoned bag at the security checkpoint. Shortly after 15:00, it was announced that the bag was harmless and that the incident was over.

“The flights are starting to be released here again,” says Ellen Laurin, press officer at Swedavia.

The alarm about the bag came to the police shortly after 13:30. No flights were allowed to take off, but arriving flights were allowed to land. This was after a suspicious bag was found in the domestic terminal at Landvetter Airport.

By 15:00 the matter had been concluded and traffic had begun to be allowed to flow again.

Source: SVT Nyheter