UK’s Royal Mail to boost international e-commerce services at Glasgow Prestwick Airport

Royal Mail has announced that Glasgow Prestwick Airport (GPA) will become its newest international e-commerce hub in the UK. This decision was revealed at the Air Cargo China 2024 exhibition.

Key Highlights

Cost-Effective Solution: Prestwick offers significant cost savings, with landing costs up to 50% lower than other UK airports.

Prestwick offers significant cost savings, with landing costs up to 50% lower than other UK airports. Comprehensive In-House Services: GPA provides complete in-house operations, including ground and warehouse handling, fire services, and air traffic control, which enhances flexibility and streamlines processes for carriers.

GPA provides complete in-house operations, including ground and warehouse handling, fire services, and air traffic control, which enhances flexibility and streamlines processes for carriers. Full Visibility and Traceability: The partnership ensures full visibility from touchdown to delivery, simplifying processes and reducing lead times.

The partnership ensures full visibility from touchdown to delivery, simplifying processes and reducing lead times. 24/7 Operations: Prestwick has no flight restrictions, congestion, or curfews, allowing for round-the-clock operations crucial for the fast-paced e-commerce sector.

Prestwick has no flight restrictions, congestion, or curfews, allowing for round-the-clock operations crucial for the fast-paced e-commerce sector. Royal Mail’s Commitment: As the UK’s leading last-mile delivery provider, Royal Mail will offer fully tracked services ensuring delivery within two to three days of parcels entering the UK.

Investment and Infrastructure

GPA recently invested GBP 2.2 million in new cargo equipment, including high loaders, a heavy-duty pushback tractor, new dollies, and a state-of-the-art X-ray machine.

The announcement was made by Nico Le Roux, Development Director at GPA, and supported by Jules Matteoni, GPA’s Operations Director, and Vivian Davies, Royal Mail’s Director of Global Imports. The new solution aims to provide unparalleled service in terms of delivery time and cost, catering to the growing needs of the international e-commerce market.