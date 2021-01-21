Online petition to rename Glasgow Prestwick Airport (near Trump’s golf resort) “Joe Biden International”

An online petition is currently going viral on social media, the plan is to rebrand Glasgow Prestwick Airport, the Scottish airport at a stone’s throw from Turnberry Golf Club and one of Trump’s golf resorts, to … “Joe Biden International”.

Scottish Craft beer brewer BrewDog started the online petition by announcing:

“Donald Trump is scheduled to arrive in Scotland later this week.

He always flies into Glasgow Prestwick Airport.

We believe this airport should be renamed ‘Joe Biden International‘.”

Early this month, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon quelled the rumours after Donald Trump’s intention to visit his golf resort in Scotland on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Sturgeon said that a nationwide lock-down is in effect in Scotland. This includes a ban on non-essential travel that also applies to the ex-president of the United States.

Already 8,300 people signed the petition.