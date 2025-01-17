Genève Aéroport nearly matches pre-Covid passenger levels with fewer flights in 2024

Part of the Aile Est pier of Terminal 1 at Geneva Airport June 2023 © Nick-D – https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=132667702

In 2024, Genève Aéroport welcomed 17.8 million passengers, just 0.73% below 2019 levels, with 3.73% fewer flights. Passenger growth outpaced flight increases due to larger aircraft, improved load factors, and financial incentives promoting efficiency.

Latest-generation aircraft made up 31.85% of flights, a 208% increase since 2017.

A trial of dissuasive fees for late-night takeoffs led to a 36.16% decrease in post-22:00 flights, ahead of full implementation in 2025.

Air freight surged 41.8% to 90,705 tonnes, marking the second-highest volume in the airport’s history.

With 146 destinations and a continued focus on sustainability, Genève Aéroport projects passenger traffic will surpass 2019 levels in 2025.

