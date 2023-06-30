Flights cancelled at Geneva Airport today as workers vote to strike

Around 1,000 workers at Geneva airport in Switzerland have voted to go on strike, leading to flight disruptions. All flights between 06:00 and 10:00 have been cancelled, affecting around 8,000 passengers.

The strike is in response to a new pay structure announced by airport management and is the first strike by directly employed airport workers since the airport’s establishment in 1919. Security personnel and passport control workers will mainly be involved in the strike, which will take place from 04:00 to 10:00.

The airport expressed regret for the disruption and the VPOD trade union mentioned the possibility of further industrial action if their demands are not met.

Geneva airport handled nearly 18 million passengers and 186,000 flight movements last year.