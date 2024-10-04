Early morning trains to Geneva Airport for autumn holiday travellers

In time for the autumn holidays, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB-CFF-FFS) and Geneva Airport are collaborating to enhance public transport options with new early-morning trains. These trains will make it easier for passengers from Biel/Bienne, Fribourg/Freiburg, and Sion to catch early flights (between 06:00 and 08:00) from Geneva Airport without needing to drive.

Train Services from Biel/Bienne and Neuchâtel

Starting on October 5 and 12, early morning trains will depart from Biel/Bienne at 02:36, with stops at Neuchâtel (03:00), Yverdon-les-Bains (03:25), Morges (03:48), Nyon (04:03), and Geneva (04:15), arriving at Geneva Airport at 04:23.

Extended Services from Sion and Fribourg/Freiburg

On October 12 and 19, early morning train services will be available from Sion (02:22), with stops in Martigny, Saint-Maurice, Bex, Aigle, Montreux, Vevey, Lausanne, Renens, Nyon, and Geneva, arriving at Geneva Airport at 04:24.

Additionally, on the same dates, trains will also run from Fribourg/Freiburg at 02:35, stopping at Romont, Palézieux, and Lausanne, with arrival at Geneva Airport at 04:51.

Travel Tips and Ticket Information

No reservation is required for these early morning trains, and standard travel passes, such as the General Abonnement (GA) and Half-Fare Card, are valid. A limited number of discounted tickets will also be available for those booking in advance.

To ensure a smooth journey, passengers are advised to allow around two hours between the train’s arrival and their flight departure. Full details can be found in the online schedule.

This initiative supports the promotion of public transportation for leisure travel, making air travel more accessible and eco-friendly.