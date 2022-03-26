Navigate

A busy Saturday at Geneva Airport

This Saturday’s holiday turnaround has turned out to be a real agony for the many passengers wanting to return home from Geneva Airport, Suisse. Passengers that went through terminal 2 (only used during the Winter skiing season) were forced to have a lot of patience. 

Most passengers come to the airport early, check flight status and such but today it seemed exceptionally and unexpectedly busy at the airport.

As usual, passengers rushed to Twitter to complain about the lack of check-in counters, the queues at the passport control and the delayed flights.

Indeed, looking at the airport’s official website, many flights were delayed today. Mostly towards the United Kingdom. Patience is a virtue.

