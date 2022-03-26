A busy Saturday at Geneva Airport

This Saturday’s holiday turnaround has turned out to be a real agony for the many passengers wanting to return home from Geneva Airport, Suisse. Passengers that went through terminal 2 (only used during the Winter skiing season) were forced to have a lot of patience.

Most passengers come to the airport early, check flight status and such but today it seemed exceptionally and unexpectedly busy at the airport.

As usual, passengers rushed to Twitter to complain about the lack of check-in counters, the queues at the passport control and the delayed flights.

Indeed, looking at the airport’s official website, many flights were delayed today. Mostly towards the United Kingdom. Patience is a virtue.

@geneva_airport Might be here a while? No communication. Security closed. Can’t get airside. No announcements. — tracie french (@taf_in_southsea) March 26, 2022

@jet2tweets My partner @hanifsaddiq74 and hundreds of passengers queuing at Geneva airport with an hour to go before departure, no staff to help, queues not moving, been there over an hour. What on earth is going on? Will you hold flights until passengers are boarded? Shocking — Jenny Smith (@JenJ_ScotsGirl) March 26, 2022

I’ve just been through the disgrace of terminal 2 at Geneva airport. From drop off to gate took almost two hours. Flight left an hour late. — Jane Knight (@janeeknight) March 26, 2022

@British_Airways Only TWO checkin counters and one bag drop open at Geneva airport on a busy Saturday during the ski season?! 🤦🏼‍♂️ — 🚴🏻‍♂️ 𝚎𝚛𝚐𝚘 𝚜𝚞𝚖 (@aussieradfahrer) March 26, 2022

BA at Geneva airport is a joke , ridiculous length of queue , no priority for club , unhelpful , uncaring and rude staff . BA need to sort out this airport — Howard Morgan (@HowardM50044971) March 26, 2022

Is #GenevaAirport the worst ever? Passport queue for four gates. New terminal an UTTER disaster. pic.twitter.com/SZDExzSRtd — Abi Butcher (@abi_butcher) March 26, 2022