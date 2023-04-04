Airfield operator Triwo AG takes over bankrupt Frankfurt-Hahn Airport

According to reports from the German press, Triwo AG from Trier has won the contract to take over Frankfurt-Hahn Airport (HHN). Peter Adrian, the CEO of Triwo AG, confirmed the information to the Trierischer Volksfreund. The airport was declared bankrupt in October 2021, four years after the German state transferred its 82.5% stake to the Chinese group HNA, with the Land of Hesse still holding 17.5%.

Last June, Frankfurt-based Swift Conjoy GmbH won the tender for the airport’s takeover, but as it had failed to pay the required purchase price, the contract was dissolved in January. NR Holding, the company of Russian oligarch Viktor Kharitonin (a friend of Vladimir Putin), was expected to take over the airport, but creditors did not approve the sale to the billionaire. The bidding process was then reopened in February.

In this context, Triwo AG became the highest bidder. The company currently manages four airfields, including those of Oberpfaffenhofen and Zweibrücken. Its CEO is also the president of the Trier Chamber of Commerce and Industry. German media sources indicate that the bidders have committed to maintaining the jobs of around 400 employees.