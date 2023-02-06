Russian oligarch Charitonin apparently takes over bankrupt Hahn airport

The stalemate at the ailing Hunsrück Airport Hahn is apparently over: Russian investor Viktor Charitonin wants to take over the airport with his NR Holding AG, operator of the close-by F1 racetrack Nürburgring.

The chairman of the supervisory board of NR Holding, Michael Lemler, confirmed that “we have concluded a contract. However, this is subject to various conditions, in particular the creditors’ meetings taking place next Tuesday.”

Charitonin is investing around 20 million euros in the Hunsrück airport. The notarial contract is said to have already been signed by a notary in Frankfurt am Main, according to the “Wochenspiegel”.

The new potential buyer had already deposited an amount in the millions in a so-called escrow account. However, the Federal Ministry of Economics still has to approve the purchase.

Russian billionaire Charitonin is not subject to the sanctions imposed because of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

Former military airport Hahn is far away from Frankfurt and has little traffic, but it has a 24-hour operating licence which can attract freight operators.