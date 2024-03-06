Security staff strike on 7 March will cause disruptions at Frankfurt Airport

Travelers departing from Frankfurt Airport in Germany tomorrow, March 7, 2024, are set to face significant disruptions as security staff have announced a strike, effectively shutting down security checkpoints. This strike is expected to cause widespread flight cancellations and delays throughout the day.

Passengers who were scheduled to depart from German’s biggest airport are urged to stay updated with their airlines and travel operators for information regarding their flights. With security checks unavailable, originating passengers will be unable to proceed with their journeys as planned. It is advised that affected travelers refrain from coming to the airport until the situation is resolved.

This strike adds to the ongoing challenges faced by travelers, as Lufthansa ground staff from multiple companies have also been called to go on a warning strike from March 6th to March 9th. Lufthansa anticipates significant disruptions to its flight program, with delays and cancellations expected.

(1/2) A strike by security staff at Frankfurt Airport has been announced for Thursday, March 7, 2024. The strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancellations throughout the day. Security checkpoints will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/MRvVkb7O05 — Frankfurt Airport (@Airport_FRA) March 6, 2024