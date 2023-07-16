New state-of-the-art baggage drop-off counters for Lufthansa Group passengers open at Frankfurt Airport

Lufthansa Group passengers at Frankfurt Airport now have access to 21 new state-of-the-art check-in counters at Concourses A and B of Terminal 1. These counters feature automated baggage drop-off functions, allowing passengers to deposit their luggage faster and more conveniently, even outside of regular check-in hours. The counters are also equipped with the necessary components for potential future biometric check-in processes.

The project was a collaborative effort between Fraport AG, Lufthansa, and various design and architectural firms. The investment costs for the project amounted to approximately €20 million.

Fraport plans to install the new generation of bag-drop counters in other areas of the terminal in the future, further improving the travel experience for passengers at Frankfurt Airport.