Major decline in passenger traffic continues at Frankfurt Airport in November (-87%)

In November 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served 656,420 passengers, representing an 87.0 percent decrease compared to the same month last year. FRA’s cumulative traffic during the January-to-November 2020 period fell by 72.8 percent. This development can be attributed to the ongoing strict travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, FRA’s cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) grew for the second consecutive month – rising by 4.3 percent year-on-year to 194,619 metric tons in November 2020.

Aircraft movements declined by 67.0 percent to 12,803 takeoffs and landings in the reporting month, while accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) contracted by 57.1 percent to some 1.0 million metric tons.

Across the Group, the airports in Fraport’s international portfolio continued to report varying traffic performance in November 2020 – depending on the pandemic situation in their respective country or region. In Slovenia, traffic at Ljubljana Airport (LJU) plummeted by 95.0 percent year-on-year to 4,258 passengers. The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre (POA), combined, saw traffic drop by 48.7 percent to a total of 675,602 passengers. Peru’s Lima Airport (LIM) registered a 72.8 percent dip in traffic to 532,522 passengers.

At the 14 Greek regional airports, combined traffic fell by 84.3 percent to 114,158 passengers in November 2020. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) welcomed a total of 23,765 passengers, down 71.6 percent year-on-year.

Traffic at Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey shrank by 61.7 percent year-on-year to 521,610 passengers in the reporting month. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, registered a 40.2 percent traffic drop to 821,409 passengers. In China, Xi’an Airport (XIY) received around 2.4 million passengers, down 35.4 percent year-on-year.