Heavy rain causes more than 100 flight cancellations and diversions at Frankfurt Airport

Heavy rainfall in Germany has caused floods, street deluges, and fallen trees, leading to numerous flight cancellations at Frankfurt Airport, the country’s busiest and a significant European hub.

The storm hit southwest Germany, bringing extensive water and over 25,000 lightning bolts within an hour. Frankfurt Airport had to cancel 90 flights and divert 23 others to different airports. Passengers faced disruptions, with some spending the night at the airport hotel.

The fire service responded to over 500 storm-related incidents in Frankfurt, dealing with flooded buildings and fallen trees.

Gelsenkirchen in North Rhine-Westphalia was also severely affected, with flooding, fallen trees, and submerged vehicles.

Climate change is believed to contribute to the increased frequency and intensity of such floods. The memory of the catastrophic 2021 floods in western Germany and eastern Belgium, which claimed over 220 lives, remains fresh.