Frankfurt Airport’s 2025 Summer schedule expands with new global destinations

Frankfurt Airport’s 2025 summer flight schedule, starting March 30, will offer 4,500+ weekly flights to 275 destinations in 91 countries, marking a 5% increase in capacity from last year. The schedule runs until October 25.

Key Highlights

European Expansion

easyJet returns to Frankfurt with daily flights to Rome and Milan Linate.

Condor adds 10 new European routes, including Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Zurich, Vienna, Paris, Prague, and Milan Malpensa.

New seasonal flights to Bulgaria (Electra Airways to Burgas & Varna) and Greece (Discover Airlines to Kefalonia & Kalamata).

Long-Haul Additions

Condor introduces Panama City (PTY) from June 11 and extends flights to Johannesburg and Bangkok year-round.

New route to Sanya (SYX), China, via Bangkok from July.

Air Astana expands with three weekly flights to Almaty (ALA), Kazakhstan.

With 1,000+ long-haul flights per week, Frankfurt Airport continues to strengthen its position as Germany’s leading international hub.