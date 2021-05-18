Frankfurt Airport to reopen northwest runway (07L/25R) from June 1

Fraport expects aircraft movements to rise again this summer – Reopening runway will help ensure smooth operations

On Tuesday, June 1, the Northwest Runway (07L/25R) at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) will recommence operations. Fraport – the company that operates Frankfurt Airport – has decided to reopen the runway in anticipation of a rise in aircraft movements this summer. These expectations are backed by the forecasts issued by Eurocontrol, the European air traffic coordination agency.

There has already been an increase in takeoffs and landings in Frankfurt in recent weeks. If numbers continue to rise, the runway will be required to ensure operations continue to run smoothly and to avoid delays. The decision to resume use of the Northwest Runway was made by Fraport in conjunction with DFS Deutsche Flugsicherung GmbH (DFS). DFS is responsible for air traffic control in Germany.

In response to the sharp fall in traffic volumes amid the coronavirus pandemic, Fraport took the Northwest Runway out of service between March 23 and July 8, 2020. The runway was closed again from December 14, 2020, and is currently employed as a temporary parking space for aircraft.

Frankfurt Airport is well prepared for the increase in passenger traffic in the summer season. In Terminal 1, the only terminal currently in operation, Fraport has implemented robust anti-COVID-19 hygiene measures in all areas used by passengers.