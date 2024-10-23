Frankfurt Airport expands Winter 2024/2025 flight schedule with new destinations in Northern Europe and increased long-haul services

Frankfurt Airport’s winter flight schedule, effective October 27, 2024, introduces new destinations and expanded services. With 79 airlines offering flights to 243 destinations in 93 countries, including three new routes to Northern Europe, the schedule features over 3,600 weekly flights and approximately 675,000 available seats.

Lufthansa and Discover Airlines will launch new flights to Rovaniemi (Finland), Kittilä (Finland), and Alta (Norway) during the holiday season. In long-haul destinations, Condor and Discover Airlines are increasing flights to Latin America, including Los Cabos, Tulum, and Punta Cana. Additionally, Condor is boosting services to Thailand, and Korean carrier T’way Air adds four weekly flights to Seoul.

Vistara flights will be operated under Air India numbers following the airlines’ merger in November, offering 21 weekly flights to India.