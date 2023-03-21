Frankfurt Airport 2023 Summer schedule with new destinations and increased seating capacities

The number of scheduled flight movements for the upcoming summer season is also growing: on average, 4,258 passenger flights will take off from FRA each week, up about 17 percent from last year and narrowing the gap to the volume in the summer of 2019 to just 15 percent. Frankfurt continues to be Germany’s number one gateway to the world; no other German airport offers more destinations around the globe.

North America remains the strongest intercontinental market. The flight volume from FRA to the USA and Canada is climbing back to and even surpassing its pre-pandemic level, with about 370 connections more per week overall or roughly four percent above the 2019 figure.

Lufthansa (LH) is adding five new European destinations from FRA: Belfast (BHD) in Northern Ireland with four flights a week and two services a day to London-Gatwick (LGW). Starting in April LH will offer three weekly flights to Oviedo (OVD) near the Costa Verde in Asturia in northern Spain. Also new are ten flights per week to Skopje (SKP) in North Macedonia. LH additionally launches a weekly service to Biarritz (BIQ) on France’s Atlantic Coast in April. Eurowings Discovery (4Y), a Lufthansa subsidiary, will be adding Montpellier (MPL) to its destinations this coming summer.

Condor (DE) will inaugurate a new nonstop connection to Edmonton (YEG), the capital of the Canadian province of Alberta. Within Europe, DE is going to serve two new destinations in Iceland once a week: Akureyri (AEY) and Egilsstaðir (EGS). DE also added Sphinx International Airport (SPX) to their destinations list with two weekly flights.

Singapore Airlines (SQ) is increasing its connections to Singapore (SIN): for the first time, it will operate up to three daily flights from FRA to its hub in Southeast Asia. On four Sundays in April, LH will boost the available seating capacity to Palma de Mallorca (PMI) by operating a Boeing 747-400 on this route. From mid-July to mid-August, Asiana (OZ) of South Korea will operate an Airbus A380 on three of its seven weekly flights to Seoul (ICN).

The summer flight season is effective until October 29, 2023.

The check-in counters of Qatar Airways have been located in Terminal 2 since January 17, 2023.

* Figures apply to March 21, 2023