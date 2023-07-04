Feel-good luxury: New spaces for a luxurious travel experience at Frankfurt Airport

Frankfurt Airport’s VIP Services unit has opened a new VIP terminal for arriving and departing passengers. The two-level facility, located in Terminal 1, offers a luxurious travel experience for VIP customers.

The new terminal complements existing facilities and will primarily be used for welcoming and bidding farewell to VIP passengers. It also serves as a transit lounge for connecting passengers.

The VIP Terminal features dedicated parking facilities, charging stations for electric vehicles, a global lounge with a bar, a library, private suites, conference rooms, a gaming lounge, a cigar lounge, and a greeters’ suite.

The entire travel process, including security, immigration, shopping, catering, and limousine transfers, is handled by Frankfurt Airport VIP Services. The VIP Terminal can also host exclusive events for up to 100 guests.

The cost of the project was approximately €20 million, and the planning and construction took two years. VIP support at Frankfurt Airport is available to all passengers, regardless of airline or flight booking class, with prices starting at €430 for individual travellers.