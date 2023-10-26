Celebrating contactless travel: Frankfurt Airport’s pioneering biometric experience for all airline passengers

SITA and Fraport are introducing a contactless travel experience for all airline passengers at Frankfurt Airport. Using SITA’s Smart Path biometric solution powered by NEC, passengers can use their biometrics to register securely in advance on their mobile devices or directly at check-in kiosks.

This biometric system allows passengers to navigate the airport without showing physical documents, from check-in to boarding. The technology is already in use by over 12,000 passengers at various points in the airport.

Frankfurt Airport is the first in Europe to provide biometric touchpoints for all airline passengers, offering a streamlined and frictionless journey. The goal is to equip at least 50 percent of all check-in kiosks, pre-security, and boarding gates with this technology in the coming months.