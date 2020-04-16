Bombardier signs ten-year operations and maintenance contract for Frankfurt Airport’s INNOVIA automated people mover system

“Our proven state-of-the-art CITYFLO 650 train control technology will prepare the system in Frankfurt for a digital future,” Richard Hunter, Head of Rail Control Solutions, Bombardier Transportation. “This communication-based system can be installed without interfering with ongoing operations and tight schedules because it can be used together with the existing signalling technology and does not require the system to be shut down“.

This is the second time that the fully automatic CITYFLO 650 communication-based train control system (CBTC) will be used in Germany. The system is in operation at airports in more than 35 countries around the world, including Germany, USA, China, Spain, Thailand, India, Saudi Arabia and Brazil.

Since 1994, the fully automatic passenger transport system has been connecting Terminals 1 and 2 at Frankfurt Airport named “SkyLine”. At peak times, the fleet consisting of 18 INNOVIA 100 vehicles runs every 90 seconds to the four stations so that millions of passengers and guests can reach their destinations in the terminals safely and comfortably around the clock.