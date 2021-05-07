Air Dolomiti to set up operations in Sweden with new route from Frankfurt to Ronneby and Kalmar

Air Dolomiti, the Italian airline of the Lufthansa Group, will set up operations in the Swedish market for the first time with a multileg service from the German hub Frankfurt to Ronneby and Kalmar on the south-east coast of Sweden.

This autumn, it will for the first time be possible to fly non-stop between Ronneby and Frankfurt. Air Dolomiti will operate its new year-round multileg route, connecting Frankfurt-am-Main Airport in Germany with Ronneby Airport and Kalmar Airport in Sweden with a schedule optimised to cater for both business and leisure travellers.

South Sweden and the region of Blekinge holds a large number of companies with international business connections. Connecting flights within the Air Dolomiti and Lufthansa network from the hub in Frankfurt – Germany’s largest, Europe’s third and the world’s eleventh largest hub – enable Swedish travellers to easily reach destinations not only in Germany or Italy but all over the world.

In addition to outgoing leisure and business travellers, the new service will be appreciated by the local tourism industry as the increased connectivity offer visitors who want to discover the south-eastern Swedish region easy and convenient accessibility.

“We are immensely happy to have a direct connection between our region and Frankfurt Germany, as well as onwards in the worldwide Lufthansa network, the route meets the demands from both business and leisure travellers in our region. We can now offer this service at a high level with five weekly departures”, says Arri Kallonen, Airport Director at Swedavia Ronneby Airport. “We look forward to getting operations started in September and hopefully the situation then has eased, and the world and our passengers are ready to travel again.”

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to operate these routes that will create an easy connection between Sweden and Germany. These flights will give continuity to our plan to expand our offer with the cooperation and support of the airports involved and will provide new destinations and greater ease of travel to our passengers. From the important hub of Frankfurt, it will be possible to reach several destinations around the world thanks to the flights offered by Lufthansa’s network” commented Joerg Eberhart, President and CEO of Air Dolomiti.

Starting September 19, the new route will serve Ronneby five days a week with a 120-seat Embraer 195 on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays as per the below operating schedule:

Frankfurt Am Main Airport (FRA) – Ronneby Airport (RNB) – Kalmar Airport (KLR):

Departure from Frankfurt at 12:00 – arrival in Ronneby at 13:35 and in Kalmar at 14:50.

Ronneby Airport (RNB) – Kalmar Airport (KLR) – Frankfurt Am Main Airport (FRA):

Departure from Ronneby at 14:20 and from Kalmar at 15:35, arrival in Frankfurt at 17:25.

Flights are available for purchase on the company’s website and will join Miles & More, allowing frequent flyers to obtain the numerous benefits of the award programme. With the new route, Ronneby Airport will become part of Lufthansa’s global network and a member of Star Alliance.