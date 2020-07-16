Three women arrested after physical altercation with Spirit Airlines staff

On 15 July, three women from Philadelphia, United States have been arrested and face battery charges after they got into a physical altercation with Spirit Airlines staff as their domestic flight between Fort Lauderdale Airport and Philadelphia Airport was delayed.

In footage that appeared on social media, you can see the women throwing phones, food and a metal boarding sign towards the Spirit Airlines staff. The victims were also punched and kicked in different sections of their bodies numerous times. The airline said that three employees sustained minor injuries.

Warning: distressing footage

A delayed flight is no reason to assault anyone even if it’s spirit airlines. Now you got federal charges for what?? pic.twitter.com/AZHemGJT7P — B. (@brilavie) July 15, 2020