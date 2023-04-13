Fort Lauderdale Airport shuts down amid record rainfall

Maarten Van Den Driessche
Fort Lauderdale experienced the rainiest day in its history Wednesday – a 1-in-1,000-year rainfall event.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport said flights would not resume until Friday, after water and debris covered its runways.

The closures, flooding and bad weather combined to cause hourslong traffic jams.
Local news outlets broadcast images of runways at the airport inundated with water, and of residents, holding their belongings, wading through dark, waist-high flooding in the streets.

