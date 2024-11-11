Spirit Airlines flight diverts after gunfire incident in Haiti

Spirit Airlines flight NK951 en route from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Port-au-Prince, Haiti, faced an alarming incident as it was struck by gunfire while attempting to land in Haiti’s capital. The Haitian National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC) confirmed to ABC News that the plane, an Airbus A320neo (registered N966NK) targeted by multiple gunshots, was forced to divert to Santiago in the Dominican Republic for safety.

The flight, operated by Spirit Airlines, sustained four bullet impacts during its descent into Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince. Despite the gunfire, the crew managed to safely reroute the aircraft to Santiago, where it landed without further complications.

Spirit Airlines reported that no passengers suffered injuries, although a flight attendant sustained minor, unspecified injuries and was provided medical evaluation upon landing.

Upon inspection in Santiago, authorities confirmed the presence of damage consistent with gunfire on the plane’s exterior. Spirit Airlines promptly grounded the damaged aircraft and arranged for an alternate plane to fly passengers and crew back to Fort Lauderdale. The airline has not yet disclosed any further information regarding the source of the gunfire or potential motives for the attack.

