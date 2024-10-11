Fort-de-France (Martinique) Airport shut down amid protests over high cost of living

Protests in Martinique have escalated, leading to the shutdown of the island’s international airport after demonstrators overran the tarmac and attempted to breach the main terminal.

The unrest, sparked by anger over the high cost of living, has turned violent, with one fatality and multiple injuries reported since protests began earlier in the week.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Martinique Aimé Césaire Airport, while three planes with around 1,000 passengers were diverted to Guadeloupe. The protestors stormed the airport after rumours circulated about the arrival of French police, though these claims were false.

The protests have resulted in clashes between demonstrators and police, prompting the government to impose a curfew and ban public demonstrations. This unrest follows a pattern of recent protests in Martinique, often driven by perceived economic and social inequalities.