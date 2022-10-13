European Union agrees on a gradual return to normal for airport slot rules

Airlines will again have to use 75% of their landing and take-off time slots at EU airports during the winter season, according to an agreement reached on Wednesday between member states. The standard slot utilisation threshold, set at 80%, will apply during the next summer season, as before the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, airlines are required to use 80% of their slots if they want to keep them for the following season. But the pandemic, which resulted in a drop in flights, necessitated the suspension of these quotas, which have since been gradually raised. They are currently at 64%.

To ensure this step-by-step approach “in this climate of uncertainty“, Member States agreed that a general relief, with a rate set at 75%, would continue to apply during the winter season, i.e. until 25 March 2023. The 80% will apply for the summer season. But in the event of an urgent need, the Commission may modify these thresholds.

With this decision, the 27 want to guarantee the smooth use of European airports. Last summer, smooth operation could not be guaranteed at several airports due to the sharp increase in flight demand. The airlines could no longer keep up.