European air traffic surpasses pre-pandemic levels in first hHalf of 2024

ACI EUROPE reports that European airport passenger traffic in H1 2024 has finally exceeded pre-pandemic levels by 0.4%, marking a full recovery from COVID-19. H1 saw a 9% increase in passenger traffic compared to last year, driven primarily by international traffic (+10.3%) versus domestic (+4.2%). Q2 growth was 8%, slightly down from 10.2% in Q1.

Despite this overall recovery, only 53% of airports matched or exceeded their 2019 passenger volumes in June, with significant variation across regions. Airports in Poland, Greece, Malta, Luxembourg, Portugal, and Croatia performed best, while those in Finland, Slovenia, Bulgaria, and Sweden lagged.

Olivier Jankovec, Director General of ACI EUROPE, notes that structural changes and regional dynamics are influencing traffic patterns. The summer of 2024 is expected to be the busiest ever, despite challenges like IT outages, air traffic management issues, and aircraft delivery delays.

Performance varied among major markets: Italy (+13.1%) and Spain (+8%) showed strong growth, while the UK, France, and Germany lagged. Airports outside the EU also grew, with Albania, Uzbekistan, Armenia, and Kazakhstan showing the highest increases. Istanbul’s airports showed significant growth, but Israel continued to see declines due to regional instability.

Overall, medium-sized airports outperformed others, while small airports struggled to recover fully. Freight traffic and aircraft movements also showed growth, with freight increasing by 9.6% and aircraft movements by 6.4% compared to last year, though still below pre-pandemic levels.

Key performers included:

Majors: Istanbul IST (+18.1%), Rome FCO (+9.8%), Madrid MAD (+8.3%)

Istanbul IST (+18.1%), Rome FCO (+9.8%), Madrid MAD (+8.3%) Mega: Athens ATH (+24.5%), Istanbul SAW (+18.5%)

Athens ATH (+24.5%), Istanbul SAW (+18.5%) Large: Sochi AER (+90.8%), Milan Bergamo BGY (+30.1%)

Sochi AER (+90.8%), Milan Bergamo BGY (+30.1%) Medium: Tirana TIA (+239.3%), Samarkand SKD (+191.6%)

Tirana TIA (+239.3%), Samarkand SKD (+191.6%) Small: Babimost IEG (+176.4%), Perugia PEG (+129.9%)

The upcoming implementation of the Schengen Entry Exit System in November is a concern, potentially leading to major disruptions if readiness is not ensured.