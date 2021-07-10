Royal Air Maroc starts operations at Eindhoven Airport

This week Eindhoven Airport welcomed a new airline: Royal Air Maroc will fly twice a week between Eindhoven and Nador in Morocco this summer. Eindhoven Airport is thus welcoming another national airline.

With its Nador destination, Royal Air Maroc focuses mainly on travellers visiting family and friends. This also applies to Air Arabia, which announced earlier this year that it would start flying between Eindhoven and Nador. Royal Air Maroc flights to Nador will be carried out on Thursdays and Saturdays with a 220-seat Airbus A321 leased from SmartLynx. Nador Airport opened a new terminal this week

Visiting family and friends in Morocco was not possible for a long time because the borders were closed due to the corona pandemic. Morocco reopened the borders to travellers from abroad on 15 June this year. As a result, it is again possible to visit relatives in Morocco this coming summer vacation.

The Turkish community can also spend this summer with family and friends who came to Turkey by plane. The Turkish airline SunExpress offers flights between Eindhoven and the city of Izmir since the end of June. The flights are carried out on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Corendon flies on Tuesdays between Eindhoven and the Turkish city of Kayseri. The metropolis Istanbul can also be reached from Eindhoven.

Pegasus flies to Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökcen airport on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. In addition to business passengers, Pegasus is aiming for tourist visitors and travellers visiting family or friends with its connection to the metropolis.