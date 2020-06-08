Netherlands Coast Guard Dornier 228 exits runway at Eindhoven Airport

On 8 June, a Netherlands Coast Guard Dornier 228 (registered PH-CGN) returned to Eindhoven Air Base after a mission. During landing at Eindhoven’s runway 03, however, the aircraft suffered a burst left main wheel tire and exited the runway.

Nobody got injured during the mishap, the Dutch Ministry of Transport said. According to the latest NOTAM (NOtice To AirMen) the airport is closed until midnight.

The Dutch civil aviation administration (Onderzoeksraad voor Veiligheid) has launched an investigation.

As a result, a Royal Netherlands Air Force McDonnell Douglas DC-10-30 tanker/transport aircraft bound for Eindhoven is expected to arrive at Brussels Airport, Belgium. (unconfirmed, please check this plane spotting topic with updates)

